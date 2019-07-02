PRESIDENT MOON IN N.KOREA MEDIA News Today 입력 2019.07.02 (15:19) 수정 2019.07.02 (17:10)

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile North Korean news outlets released undisclosed scenes of President Moon Jae-in, which was rarely covered in domestic or international reports. Now just a couple of days ago, North Korea had urged South Korea not to intervene in dialogue between North Korea and the U.S. Whether this change in attitude means a shift in their stance, draws attention



[Pkg]



​After crossing the Military Demarcation Line, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump begin walking together toward Freedom House at the border village of Panmunjeom. President Moon Jae-in closely watched the North Korean-U.S. encounter and then gladly shook hands with Kim.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "President Moon Jae-in greeted Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in front of Freedom House."



Moon again greeted Kim and Trump, following the bilateral summit between the two. The three leaders then walked shoulder to shoulder to the Military Demarcation Line. With broad smiles on their faces, Moon and Kim hugged one another on parting. The South Korean and U.S. presidents saw off the North Korean leader as he made his return.



[Soundbite] HONG MIN(KOREA INSTITUTE FOR NATIONAL UNIFICATION) : "It is expected that through the trilateral meeting at the Demilitarized Zone, the North Korean leader would carefully regain trust in South Korea's role as a mediator."



This atmosphere is quite different from North Korea's previous stance expressed in its Foreign Ministry's statement, which denounced South Korea's intervention. The recently released North Korean documentary showed Kim greeting Trump's entourage. The North Korean leader shook hands with U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo and exchanged pleasantries with Ivanka Trump and Steven Mnuchin as well as U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris.

