NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.07.02 (15:23) 수정 2019.07.02 (17:10) News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to hold a three-day parliamentary session starting tomorrow to hear speeches from the representatives of negotiating bodies. They have also agreed to hold an extraordinary session on parliamentary questioning on July 9-11.
Singer/actor Park Yoo-chun, who had been arrested for illegal drug use, has been sentenced to ten months in jail suspended for two years.
A housing price survey conducted by the Korea Appraisal Board shows that apartment prices nationwide fell 1.85 percent in the first half of 2019. It's the first decline in housing prices posted in the first half of the year since 2013.
Under the Korea-Croatia agreement on the police dispatch signed back in April, six Korean police officers have been dispatched to Croatia this month to protect Korean tourists.
