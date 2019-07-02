ANCHOVY FISHING SEASON News Today 입력 2019.07.02 (15:26) 수정 2019.07.02 (17:10)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On the nation's south coast, fishermen catching anchovies are out on the sea after three months of a closed fishing season. Follow us to Tongyeong in Gyeonsangnamdo Province where anchovies are hauled from the ocean, as the boats dream of a full load.



[Pkg]



​Doomido Island. About an hour-long boat ride from Tongyeong in Gyeongsangnamdo Province. A fleet of anchovy fishing vessels has set sail in nearby waters. They sport colorful flags attached on bamboo rods, wishing for a good catch. A 500 meter long net has just been pulled out of the water. After about ten minutes, a silvery shoal of anchovies reveal their full glory.



[Soundbite] LEE JUNG-HO(FISHERMAN) : "Currently as of morning, one fleet is catching about 3,000 boxes of anchovies."



The freshly caught fish are then moved to a processing ship nearby. They are scooped up in boxes then steamed in salt water. Anchovies die immediately when they're out of water so steaming on the spot is the key to maintaining freshness. The steamed fish will then be dried for one to two days. Only then they are sold at the markets. Anchovy hauled by 53 fleets comprising some 280 vessels in the south coast region including Tongyeong and Geoje account for more than half of the total domestic output. This year's catch is expected to be worth around 100 billion won or higher.



[Soundbite] JO DEOK-JE(CHIEF FISHERMAN) : "The amount of catch is good at the moment. Let's hope this will continue."



The anchovy fishing season that's begun on the south coast continues through March.

ANCHOVY FISHING SEASON

입력 2019.07.02 (15:26) 수정 2019.07.02 (17:10) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On the nation's south coast, fishermen catching anchovies are out on the sea after three months of a closed fishing season. Follow us to Tongyeong in Gyeonsangnamdo Province where anchovies are hauled from the ocean, as the boats dream of a full load.



[Pkg]



​Doomido Island. About an hour-long boat ride from Tongyeong in Gyeongsangnamdo Province. A fleet of anchovy fishing vessels has set sail in nearby waters. They sport colorful flags attached on bamboo rods, wishing for a good catch. A 500 meter long net has just been pulled out of the water. After about ten minutes, a silvery shoal of anchovies reveal their full glory.



[Soundbite] LEE JUNG-HO(FISHERMAN) : "Currently as of morning, one fleet is catching about 3,000 boxes of anchovies."



The freshly caught fish are then moved to a processing ship nearby. They are scooped up in boxes then steamed in salt water. Anchovies die immediately when they're out of water so steaming on the spot is the key to maintaining freshness. The steamed fish will then be dried for one to two days. Only then they are sold at the markets. Anchovy hauled by 53 fleets comprising some 280 vessels in the south coast region including Tongyeong and Geoje account for more than half of the total domestic output. This year's catch is expected to be worth around 100 billion won or higher.



[Soundbite] JO DEOK-JE(CHIEF FISHERMAN) : "The amount of catch is good at the moment. Let's hope this will continue."



The anchovy fishing season that's begun on the south coast continues through March.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보