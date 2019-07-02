CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.02 (15:28) 수정 2019.07.02 (17:10)

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is all about one of the most loved K-POP boy groups, EXO and BTS. K-POP Boy band EXO has announced their ambitious plan to make July, the month of "EXO" with their various activities both as solo artists and a group. Here are the details



[Pkg]



K-pop group EXO announced an ambitious plan to make July "the month of EXO." With some of its members currently serving in the military, the remaining members are poised to continue their activities as solo artists and unit groups. D.O.'s solo song was released after his enlistment yesterday. Come July 10, another EXO member, Baekhyun, will release his first solo album "City Lights." And on July 22, a new unit group consisting of Sehun and Chanyeol, will kick off its activities by releasing its first album. In addition, EXO will hold concerts at the Olympic Park Stadium on July 19th to 21st and then from the 26th to 28th. Only six EXO members are expected to perform in the upcoming concerts. Fans are looking forward to EXO members' debut as solo artists and unit groups. The music video for BTS's song "Boy In Luv" has more than 300 million views on YouTube. "Boy In Luv" is the title track of the group's mini-album "Skool Luv Affair," released in 2014. According to BTS's agency, the number of views for that music video surpassed 300 million on June 30, about five years after its release. Along with "DNA," "Fire" and "Fake Love", BTS now has 11 music videos that garnered more than 300 million views. No other K-pop artist has achieved this feat. What's more, it comes just one month after the song "Boy With Luv" recorded 300 million views. Clearly, "Boy In Luv," a song about a frank confession of a teenage boy that blends hip hop and rock, continues to be a fan favorite.

