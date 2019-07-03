N.KOREAN COMMEMORATIVE COIN News Today 입력 2019.07.03 (15:10) 수정 2019.07.03 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea is no exception when it comes to issuing commemorative coins to mark major events or promote key policy messages. In an exclusive report, KBS has obtained a 2019 commemorative coin North Korea issued just months ago. The message focuses on denuclearization and peace, and not nuclear weapons. How can this be interpreted? Take a look.



[Pkg]



This pure silver commemorative coin was issued by North Korea's central bank this year. The release date is believed to have been around early April. The inscription reads "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, defending world peace and security." In the center is an image that appears to be a fist pressing down on an object that looks like a nuclear weapon. It's a glaring contrast from past commemorative coins that were filled with belligerent anti-US messages and displays of various missile tests.



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-HYEON (EXPERT ON N. KOREA CURRENCY): "Up until the first half of 2018, the North issued a coin showing a fist pressing down on a rocket that had images of the U.S. flag and emblem. It's a complete turnaround."



Another North Korean coin was printed at a similar time to mark the one year anniversary of the April 2018 inter-Korean summit. This coin shows a number of images including a map of the Korean Peninsula, several doves and a pine tree that the leaders of the two Koreas had planted at the Panmunjeom border village during their summit as well as a memorial tablet for the tree.



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-HYEON (EXPERT ON N. KOREA CURRENCY): "The coin depicts the tree jointly planted by South and North Korean leaders and conveys a message of peace."



North Korean commemorative coins make their way around the world through collectors and are considered an important tool to promote the regime's political message.



[Soundbite] PROF. LIM EUL-CHUL (KYUNGNAM UNIVERSITY): "N. Korea is a regime heavy on symbolism and so it advocates its strategic platforms through commemorative stamps and coins. It can be an appeal stressing they are sincere about denuclearization."



North Korea is known to issue as many as 30 to 40 different coins each year. Experts say that some of the coins offer a glimpse into Pyongyang's attitude toward nuclear negotiations.

N.KOREAN COMMEMORATIVE COIN

입력 2019.07.03 (15:10) 수정 2019.07.03 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea is no exception when it comes to issuing commemorative coins to mark major events or promote key policy messages. In an exclusive report, KBS has obtained a 2019 commemorative coin North Korea issued just months ago. The message focuses on denuclearization and peace, and not nuclear weapons. How can this be interpreted? Take a look.



[Pkg]



This pure silver commemorative coin was issued by North Korea's central bank this year. The release date is believed to have been around early April. The inscription reads "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, defending world peace and security." In the center is an image that appears to be a fist pressing down on an object that looks like a nuclear weapon. It's a glaring contrast from past commemorative coins that were filled with belligerent anti-US messages and displays of various missile tests.



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-HYEON (EXPERT ON N. KOREA CURRENCY): "Up until the first half of 2018, the North issued a coin showing a fist pressing down on a rocket that had images of the U.S. flag and emblem. It's a complete turnaround."



Another North Korean coin was printed at a similar time to mark the one year anniversary of the April 2018 inter-Korean summit. This coin shows a number of images including a map of the Korean Peninsula, several doves and a pine tree that the leaders of the two Koreas had planted at the Panmunjeom border village during their summit as well as a memorial tablet for the tree.



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-HYEON (EXPERT ON N. KOREA CURRENCY): "The coin depicts the tree jointly planted by South and North Korean leaders and conveys a message of peace."



North Korean commemorative coins make their way around the world through collectors and are considered an important tool to promote the regime's political message.



[Soundbite] PROF. LIM EUL-CHUL (KYUNGNAM UNIVERSITY): "N. Korea is a regime heavy on symbolism and so it advocates its strategic platforms through commemorative stamps and coins. It can be an appeal stressing they are sincere about denuclearization."



North Korea is known to issue as many as 30 to 40 different coins each year. Experts say that some of the coins offer a glimpse into Pyongyang's attitude toward nuclear negotiations.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보