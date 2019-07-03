NORTH KOREAN VESSEL News Today 입력 2019.07.03 (15:13) 수정 2019.07.03 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Two ships detained in South Korea for violating UN sanctions on North Korea have been released after the vessel operators promised to prevent a similar occurrence. This marks the first incident of seizing a sanctions-violating vessel, and completing the imposition of necessary measures afterwards.



[Pkg]



A total of four ships are detained in South Korea over illegal ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products to North Korea. On Monday, the UN Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee approved the release of two of the four. The two ships are the Hong Kong-flagged Lighthouse Winmore, detained at Yeosu Port for 19 months, and the South Korean P-Pioneer that's been docked at Busan Port for the 9th month. With their prolonged seizure, the South Korean government submitted a request for their release to the sanctions committee in May. The move was in line with UNSC Resolution which allows such discharge on the condition that ships take preventive measures. The owner of Lighthouse Winmore wrote a pledge vowing to prevent recurrence of similar incidents. The operator of P PIONEER agreed to have the automated tracking system turned on at all times and submit navigation logs at the government's request. The full cost of their detainment in the nation will be shouldered by the shipping firms.



[Soundbite] KIM IN-CHUL (FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN): "Seoul submitted the plan to the UN and it was approved by the sanctions committee. The two ships will set sail."



As for the two other vessels -- Koti and Talent Ace, a decision on their fate is still under review. As their sanction breaches were deliberate and the charges more serious, the government is likely seeking demolition of the vessels instead of a discharge. According to the Foreign Ministry the decision on the release marks the first case of full implementation of North Korea sanctions by a UN member nation, from the seizure to imposing necessary measures. Until now, UN member states often turned a blind eye to illegal ship-to-ship transfers due to the burden of detaining ships in their country for an extended period of time. The South Korean government said the latest case will serve as a good precedent.

NORTH KOREAN VESSEL

입력 2019.07.03 (15:13) 수정 2019.07.03 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Two ships detained in South Korea for violating UN sanctions on North Korea have been released after the vessel operators promised to prevent a similar occurrence. This marks the first incident of seizing a sanctions-violating vessel, and completing the imposition of necessary measures afterwards.



[Pkg]



A total of four ships are detained in South Korea over illegal ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products to North Korea. On Monday, the UN Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee approved the release of two of the four. The two ships are the Hong Kong-flagged Lighthouse Winmore, detained at Yeosu Port for 19 months, and the South Korean P-Pioneer that's been docked at Busan Port for the 9th month. With their prolonged seizure, the South Korean government submitted a request for their release to the sanctions committee in May. The move was in line with UNSC Resolution which allows such discharge on the condition that ships take preventive measures. The owner of Lighthouse Winmore wrote a pledge vowing to prevent recurrence of similar incidents. The operator of P PIONEER agreed to have the automated tracking system turned on at all times and submit navigation logs at the government's request. The full cost of their detainment in the nation will be shouldered by the shipping firms.



[Soundbite] KIM IN-CHUL (FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN): "Seoul submitted the plan to the UN and it was approved by the sanctions committee. The two ships will set sail."



As for the two other vessels -- Koti and Talent Ace, a decision on their fate is still under review. As their sanction breaches were deliberate and the charges more serious, the government is likely seeking demolition of the vessels instead of a discharge. According to the Foreign Ministry the decision on the release marks the first case of full implementation of North Korea sanctions by a UN member nation, from the seizure to imposing necessary measures. Until now, UN member states often turned a blind eye to illegal ship-to-ship transfers due to the burden of detaining ships in their country for an extended period of time. The South Korean government said the latest case will serve as a good precedent.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보