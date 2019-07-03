기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.07.03 (15:15)
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The government lowered Korea's economic growth projection to 2.4 to 2.5%, a 0.2-percent point drop from the outlook made earlier this year. The growth figure was adjusted because of Korea's declining export caused by the trade conflict between the U.S. and China and shrinking investment.
The government has announced a set of economic plan, which includes such benefits as exempting the selective excise tax when a driver replaces a vehicle older than 15 years with a new one.
As the investigation into the sinking of a tourist boat in Hungary continues, the local media speculated that the larger cruise ship might have turned off its alarm system because of the noise and might not have been aware of how close the smaller boat was.
Lee Min-woo, a member of the long-standing idol group Shinhwa, was booked for sexually harassing two women in their twenties at a bar in Seoul on June 29th.
