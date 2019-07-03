기사 본문 영역

RETURNING OF STOLEN STONE
입력 2019.07.03 (15:18) 수정 2019.07.03 (16:45)
RETURNING OF STOLEN STONE
[Anchor Lead]

Many Korean cultural treasures were taken to Japan during the colonial period. At the time, Korean stone statues were very popular among Japanese. Recently, a Japanese national has returned Korean stone sculptures that were stolen from Korea a long time ago.

[Pkg]

These magnificent stone statues stand two meters tall. They are the statues of two generals originally intended to protect someone's tomb. During the Joseon era, these rare relics were mostly found near royal tombs. A Japanese national named Teriyuki Ozawa inherited the statues from his maternal grandfather. They were presumably purchased at an auction in Japan in 1927. Ozawa always knew that the statues were brought from Korea. Recently, he decided to unconditionally donate them.

[Soundbite] TERIYUKI OZAWA (DONOR): "There are many instances worldwide of stolen cultural relics being donated to their home countries. It inspired me to follow suit."

These stone lanterns were also returned along with the statues. During the colonial period, the Japanese stole them in large numbers to be used in their gardens. Although there is no historic evidence about how the relics were stolen and where they belong, they are now on display at a museum.

[Soundbite] CHUNG JAE-SOOK (CULTURAL HERITAGE ADMINISTRATION): "We hope that more donations will be made and more relics will be returned through private-sector exchanges."

These relics that have been finally returned home after nine decades could pave the way for bringing other Korean cultural assets that are still in Japan.
