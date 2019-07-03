DEFYING GENDER STEREOTYPES

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Gender roles have changed significantly in recent years, but many children still learn at school that fathers are supposed to go to work earn money, while the role of moms is to stay home and cook. Children's stories that defy gender stereotypes have been drawing significant attention in the recent days
[Pkg]
This female character from a famous fairy tale stays home alone while her friends are traveling. She dons a pink apron and does household chores. This theme is widespread in children's songs as well.
[Soundbite] "When I grow up, what will I be like? Will I wear a tie like my dad, or will I wear an apron like my mom?"
[Soundbite] LIM YOUNG-HEE (SEOUL RESIDENT): "Such a theme is outdated in this day and age. It's about dads working outside and moms doing household chores and raising kids. We live in a different era. This is not what today's children should learn."
Children's books that defy gender bias have received significant attention recently. They tell stories about girls learning boxing and boys who are fond of knitting.
[Soundbite] "Mom, am I strange? No. You're just different from other children. You are our good son, and we're proud of you."
One of the characters, Mary, who lived in the era when women were supposed to wear corsets and laced skirts, chooses to do away with bias by wearing pants. There are also books that teach children to stand up against sexual violence. The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has organized an exhibition around 134 children's books about gender sensitivity.
[Soundbite] NAM YUN-JUNG (CHILDREN'S BOOK PLANNER): "The goals we must pursue in self-realization are self-respect, diversity and co-existence. These three values are of paramount importance."
After the exhibition closes, the Ministry will supply the books to schools that apply for them.
