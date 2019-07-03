CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.03 (15:22) 수정 2019.07.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is about actor Kim Soo-hyun completing his military service, and the so called "Disney Syndrome" taking over Korea. Actor Kim Soo Hyun, one of the most loved Korean male actor has completed his military service. Approximately 300 fans and reporters greeted him, and attention is now being drawn to his next activity as an actor



[Pkg]



Actor Kim Soo-hyun has completed his military service. The actor met with some 300 fans from Korea and abroad as well as a group of reporters on Monday morning in front of the Peace Bell in Imjingak located close to the demilitarized zone in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province. Kim said he is relieved to have finished his military service. He added that he is not scheduled to appear in any productions for now and will probably resume his acting career some time next year. Some media outlets reported recently that Kim's contract with his management agency was to expire this December. They also said that the actor was likely to start his own agency and go solo. Kim's fans look forward to seeing what decision he will make. The popularity of Disney films is skyrocketing in movie theaters these days. Moreover, South Korea's so-called "Disney Syndrome" is expected to spread to the performance sector as well this summer. On July 24-26, Disney's famous animations will be screened to the performance of a large orchestra at a special concert titled "2019 Disney Pixar Film Concert Festival." Different Disney productions will be staged on different days of the festival, including the animated fantasy film "Coco," which drew some 3.5 million viewers last year in Korea alone. Starting July 31, the ice show "Disney on Ice Presents Frozen" will be staged at the Mok-dong Ice Rink in Seoul. The show will feature the characters from the animation film "Frozen" and a beautiful harmony of music and figure skating. A special exhibition dedicated to Disney animations will be held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza until August 18.

