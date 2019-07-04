기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Japanese government has imposed restrictions on exports to South Korea of hi-tech materials that are crucial for the production of semiconductors. Calling the move clear economic retaliation, South Korea's Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki vowed to take corresponding measures if Japan doesn't withdraw the exports curbs.
The Minimum Wage Commission has yet to produce an agreement on next year's minimum wage level. The commission held a meeting on Wednesday. But a compromise was not reached at the overnight marathon talks, as the labor sector is calling for a minimum hourly wage of 10,000 won, while businesses proposed 8,000 won. A next session will be held on July 9.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare has found that families with children younger than five years old spend a monthly average of 230,000 won per child as education and care expenses. The finding was made in the ministry's 2018 survey on childcare conditions.
Apple Korea is promising to voluntarily correct its practice of dumping advertising and repair costs on local mobile carriers. Apple has been investigated by the Korea Fair Trade Commission for the unfair business practice.
NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.07.04 (15:08)
수정 2019.07.04 (16:45)
