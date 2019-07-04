ABANDONED TRACTORS IN PARK News Today 입력 2019.07.04 (15:09) 수정 2019.07.04 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Twenty-six tractors have been parked in Imjingak Park near the inter-Korean border for more than two months now. They were originally brought to the park by the National Farmers' Federation to be sent to North Korea to commemorate the first anniversary of the 2018 inter-Korean summit, but the plan was scrapped, leaving the tractors completely abandoned as for now



[Pkg]



About two dozen tractors are parked in this parking lot in Imjingak in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province. The Unified Korea flags and slogans calling for the lifting of sanctions against North Korea can be seen on the tractors. Purchased by the National Farmers' Federation on raised funds, the tractors were brought here to be sent later to North Korea to mark the first anniversary of the 2018 inter-Korean summit. The goal of the project was to resume inter-Korean exchanges, but it was eventually scrapped, leaving the tractors parked here for more than two months. Under the current sanctions, tractors cannot be sent to the North without the U.N.'s permission. The parked vehicles continue to cause inconvenience to tourists and local vendors. The government of Paju City has requested the National Farmers' Federation to relocate the tractors three times.



[Soundbite] EO YUN-CHEON(PAJU CITY GOVERNMENT) : "We are receiving complaints because there is not enough parking space here, as it's a tourist area, and the tractors are also unsightly."



The National Farmers Federation is looking for a place to relocate the tractors, and discussing the matter with the government of Gyeonggi-do Province. The federation also said that it plans to resume the project as inter-Korean relations have been showing the signs of improvement lately.



[Soundbite] KIM KI-HYUNG(NATIONAL FARMERS' FEDERATION) : "We are trying to move them somewhere else and go through due process. We will also send a petition to the U.N. asking it to lift sanctions against North Korea."



However, the government of Paju City has warned that it could take administrative measures if the tractors are not relocated soon.

ABANDONED TRACTORS IN PARK

입력 2019.07.04 (15:09) 수정 2019.07.04 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Twenty-six tractors have been parked in Imjingak Park near the inter-Korean border for more than two months now. They were originally brought to the park by the National Farmers' Federation to be sent to North Korea to commemorate the first anniversary of the 2018 inter-Korean summit, but the plan was scrapped, leaving the tractors completely abandoned as for now



[Pkg]



About two dozen tractors are parked in this parking lot in Imjingak in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province. The Unified Korea flags and slogans calling for the lifting of sanctions against North Korea can be seen on the tractors. Purchased by the National Farmers' Federation on raised funds, the tractors were brought here to be sent later to North Korea to mark the first anniversary of the 2018 inter-Korean summit. The goal of the project was to resume inter-Korean exchanges, but it was eventually scrapped, leaving the tractors parked here for more than two months. Under the current sanctions, tractors cannot be sent to the North without the U.N.'s permission. The parked vehicles continue to cause inconvenience to tourists and local vendors. The government of Paju City has requested the National Farmers' Federation to relocate the tractors three times.



[Soundbite] EO YUN-CHEON(PAJU CITY GOVERNMENT) : "We are receiving complaints because there is not enough parking space here, as it's a tourist area, and the tractors are also unsightly."



The National Farmers Federation is looking for a place to relocate the tractors, and discussing the matter with the government of Gyeonggi-do Province. The federation also said that it plans to resume the project as inter-Korean relations have been showing the signs of improvement lately.



[Soundbite] KIM KI-HYUNG(NATIONAL FARMERS' FEDERATION) : "We are trying to move them somewhere else and go through due process. We will also send a petition to the U.N. asking it to lift sanctions against North Korea."



However, the government of Paju City has warned that it could take administrative measures if the tractors are not relocated soon.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보