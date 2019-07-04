CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.04 (15:15) 수정 2019.07.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is all about Korea's most powerful female solo artists making a come back, and the release of an anticipated domestic film. K-POP solo artists Ailee and Younha, known for their powerful vocal performances have decided to make a comeback at the same time. Anticipation is growing on whether they'll take over music charts forthe upcoming season



[Pkg]



K-pop divas Ailee and Younha, famous for powerful vocal performances made their comebacks at the same time. The two singers released their new albums and songs at major music streaming sites at 6 PM Tuesday local time. Ailee put out her second regular album, "Butterfly." This is her first album in two years and five months, since her last single album release in 2017. Her last regular album came out roughly four years ago. As this is her first album after a long break, Ailee worked on it as a producer as well. It contains ten songs, including the urban hip hop title track "Room Shaker." Meanwhile, Younha presented the title track from her mini album "Stable Mindset." Coming after a 19-month hiatus, Younha's latest album largely features rain-themed songs. The words of the title track, "On a Rainy Day," which uses rain as a metaphor for the tears one sheds after breaking up, are said to suit Younha's soulful voice perfectly. The character posters of "The Battle of Bongodong" starring Yu Hae-jin and Ryu Jun-yeol have been released. The war movie was inspired by the Korean Liberation Army's first victory against the Japanese forces in June, 1920. The posters feature Yu Hae-jin, who plays a simple farmer-turned-soldier, Ryu Jun-yeol in the role of the Liberation Army squad commander, and Jo Woo-jin playing a former bandit who becomes a sniper for the Korean Liberation Army. Images of these characters are guaranteed to pique people's curiosity about the movie. Set to hit local cinemas around Korea's Independence Day on August 15th, "The Battle of Bongodong" is expected to continue the box office success of films about freedom fighters such as "Assassination" and "The Age of Shadows."

