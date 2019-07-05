ALLEGED DOMESTIC TERROR PLOT News Today 입력 2019.07.05 (15:03) 수정 2019.07.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



KBS has found that a joint investigative team comprising military and police officers investigated a Korean soldier for an alleged attempt to join the terrorist group ISIS and plot a terrorist attack in Korea. The investigators found that the soldier, who is serving in a military unit in the Seoul metropolitan area, even stole an ignition device for military explosives. It's the first time that evidence of the so-called "lone wolf" type domestic terrorism was found in Korea.



[Pkg]



In early June, an investigative team consisting of military and police officers launched a probe into a 23-year-old Army sergeant surnamed Park from an infantry division in Seoul on charges of violating the Anti-terrorism Act. They found that he attempted to join ISIS in 2016 prior to his enlistment, and regularly posted ISIS-related news and videos online to advocate terrorism. He also installed a secret app on his mobile phone that is only used by ISIS members and their supporters. During his interrogation, Park reportedly did not explain how he installed the app. The investigators also found evidence that Park received an email from ISIS on how to join the terrorist organization. This has led investigators to conclude that he actually attempted to join the group. Park's mobile phone has been found to contain instructional videos on making bullets. He also purchased weapons similar to those used by terrorists, and kept them at home. After his enlistment, Park was assigned to serve as a demolition specialist. The investigation revealed that during training he stole an ignition device for military explosives. Given the evidence obtained so far, the investigators believe Park tried joining ISIS and even plotted a terrorist attack. It's the first discovery of evidence of attempted domestic terrorism in South Korea linked to an international terror organization. Sources say police investigated Park in cooperation with the military after acquiring intelligence about him from the FBI.



[Soundbite] (OFFICIAL FROM GYEONGGI BUKBU PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I cannot provide any more details."



The Anti-terrorism Act in Korea was enacted in March 2016. Last December, a Syrian national who had a humanitarian stay permit in Korea became the first person to be found guilty of violating that law. If the charges against Park are confirmed, he will be the first Korean national to be found guilty of violating the Anti-terrorism Act.

