NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.07.05 (15:09)

[Anchor Lead]



Samsung Electronics said Friday its operating profit is estimated to have dropped 56 percent year-on-year to 6.5 trillion won in the second quarter. This have raised concerns that Samsung's sluggish performance may be in for the long run.

The police have rounded up a group of five individuals who illegally sold and distributed the anesthetic drug called Etomidate which is known to be covertly spreading in recent days.

The civil and judicial police squad of Seoul City has arrested officials of two pyramid scheme marketing companies that sold 5.9 billion won worth of bedding products by falsely claiming that they are effective in treating cancer.

The Korea Transportation Safety Authority has analyzed data on traffic accidents in the summer months involving rental vehicles over the past 5 years, and found that teenagers and those in their 20s account for nearly half of the 106 casualties reported in July and August. The agency pointed to poor driving skills for the high number of young people among the dead.

