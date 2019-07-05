기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.07.05 (15:09) 수정 2019.07.05 (16:45) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
ANTI JAPANESE SENTIMENT IN KOREA 다음기사 ANTI JAPANESE SENTIMENT IN KOREA
[Anchor Lead]

Samsung Electronics said Friday its operating profit is estimated to have dropped 56 percent year-on-year to 6.5 trillion won in the second quarter. This have raised concerns that Samsung's sluggish performance may be in for the long run.
The police have rounded up a group of five individuals who illegally sold and distributed the anesthetic drug called Etomidate which is known to be covertly spreading in recent days.
The civil and judicial police squad of Seoul City has arrested officials of two pyramid scheme marketing companies that sold 5.9 billion won worth of bedding products by falsely claiming that they are effective in treating cancer.
The Korea Transportation Safety Authority has analyzed data on traffic accidents in the summer months involving rental vehicles over the past 5 years, and found that teenagers and those in their 20s account for nearly half of the 106 casualties reported in July and August. The agency pointed to poor driving skills for the high number of young people among the dead.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.07.05 (15:09)
    • 수정 2019.07.05 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Samsung Electronics said Friday its operating profit is estimated to have dropped 56 percent year-on-year to 6.5 trillion won in the second quarter. This have raised concerns that Samsung's sluggish performance may be in for the long run.
The police have rounded up a group of five individuals who illegally sold and distributed the anesthetic drug called Etomidate which is known to be covertly spreading in recent days.
The civil and judicial police squad of Seoul City has arrested officials of two pyramid scheme marketing companies that sold 5.9 billion won worth of bedding products by falsely claiming that they are effective in treating cancer.
The Korea Transportation Safety Authority has analyzed data on traffic accidents in the summer months involving rental vehicles over the past 5 years, and found that teenagers and those in their 20s account for nearly half of the 106 casualties reported in July and August. The agency pointed to poor driving skills for the high number of young people among the dead.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.