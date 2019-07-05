KOREAN SCI-FI STORIES News Today 입력 2019.07.05 (15:12) 수정 2019.07.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea has practically been a science fiction wasteland, but the country has sold its first publication rights for sci-fi stories to the U.S, the undisputed giant in sci-fi literature. Let's meet with writer Kim Bo-young, the most prominent sci-fi writer in Korea today.



[Pkg]



A future where earth experiences another ice age due to devastating weather anomalies. Director Bong Joon-ho's "Snowpiercer" is about a group of people that made it through an apocalypse struggling to survive on board a train. The movie's credit shows a special name and title. Director Bong hired her as a script consultant.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(DIRECTOR OF "SNOWPIERCER"(OCT. 2013)) : "I wanted to hear her opinion about the comic book the movie is based on."



She is writer Kim Bo-young. Kim has recently sold the publication rights of her three novels to Harper Collins, paving the way for Korean science fictions to enter the English language market. Kim is the first Korean science fiction writer to do so.



[Soundbite] KIM BO-YOUNG(WRITER) : "When translating Korean literature, cultural barrier is a problem. But science is a universal language that can be understood in any country."



With insightful and brilliantly imaginative stories, her works quickly garnered global attention. She became the first Korean writer to have her work published in a leading American sci-fi magazine, when her short story titled "An Evolutionary Myth" was featured in that magazine in 2015. Another short story of hers, titled "I'm Waiting for You," was among the six notable works from Asia selected by the British literary association, English PEN. Her story was applauded as something that could never have been created in Hollywood.



[Soundbite] KIM BO-YOUNG(WRITER) : "Sci-fi stories always think about how the next world can be better than the one we live in now. In that sense, I have to think about minority groups and human rights."



The world has begun to recognize the unique appeal and immense potential of Korean science fiction novels.

