CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.05 (15:14)

[Anchor Lead]



On Today's TADA Korea, we talk about K-POP group Super Junior holding a concert in Saudi Arabia, and IZONE'S activity in Japan. K-POP group Super Junior will be holding an exclusive concert in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first Asian pop group to be doing so in the Middle Eastern country.



[Pkg]



Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently paid a state visit to South Korea to boost economic cooperation and trade between the two countries. On the cultural front, K-pop group Super Junior will hold a solo concert in Saudi Arabia. The boy band's management agency said the concert will take place on July 12 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia's second largest city. Super Junior will become the first Korean and also the first Asian pop group to do so in the Middle Eastern country. Only a handful of international superstars, such as Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli, have held solo concerts in Saudi Arabia. And on July 13, Super Junior's sub-unit group will perform in the Jeddah season festival. Held across the city of Jeddah, the 40-day live music event will also feature American pop group Backstreet Boys and numerous top Arab stars. IZ*ONE a girl group with South Korean and Japanese members, is topping Japanese music charts. According to Billboard Japan, the band's second Japanese single "Buenos Aires" topped the single album sales chart in the fourth week of June. Buenos Aires sold 190,000 copies on its release day alone. A total of 322,000 copies were sold in the first week, following its release. IZ*ONE is also topping Japan's Oricon Chart, as the latest album surpassed the 200,000-copy milestone in the first week of its release. As a result, the girl group has seen its two Japanese singles top the music chart in a row. IZ*ONE held a solo concert in Seoul, Thailand and Taiwan last month, with a Hong Kong gig slated for July 13. The girls will be performing in key Japanese cities next month

