NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.07.08 (15:06) 수정 2019.07.08 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries says it will provide state subsidies to fishermen for seven fishery items to make up for their losses stemming from rising imports in line with free trade agreements. The seven items include mackerel, pollack, shrimp and anglerfish.
To address security threats in the era of 5G technologies, the government will develop and supply security models and diagnostic tools for smart manufacturing facilities.
According to the National Pension Service, the accrued amount of the national pension fund surpassed 700 trillion won as of July 4. As of last April, the fund's earning rate recorded 6.81 percent, while its revenues reached 43 trillion won.
The number of visitors at four ancient royal palaces -- Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung and Deoksugung -- and the Jongmyo Shrine surpassed five million in the first half of the year for the first time in three years.
