HORSE-RACING EVENT IN JEJU News Today 입력 2019.07.08 (15:10)

[Anchor Lead]



An unusual horse-racing event was held on a beach near Ewol on Jejudo Island. The thrilling event surely helped people forget about the summer heat for a while. We take you to Jejudo Island for the details.



[Pkg]



On a sandy beach eight race horses stand ready to sprint. There's the starting signal. And they're off. It only takes them around ten seconds to cover the 200-meter course. They seemed to have crossed the finish line simultaneously. However, the winner was determined by a difference of a hundredth of a second.



[Soundbite] KIM DA-YOUNG(WINNER) : "I really appreciate my horse's hard work to run in deep sand, which is difficult than a racetrack. I'd like to thank those who rooted for me."



After making a bet with free tickets, some spectators are excited to win, while others face disappointment.



[Soundbite] KIM SOO-JI, CHA YE-JIN(JEJU RESIDENTS) : "I chose No.2 on a hunch. I am thrilled to receive a prize. It's my lucky day."



The beach race was held to promote a species of horse indigenous to Jeju-do Island. They are also registered as one of the nation's natural monuments.



[Soundbite] YOON GAK-HYUN(JEJU CHIEF OF LETSRUN CORPORATION) : "The event was held to offer an unusual spectacle of active-service race horses and jockeys racing on a beach. It was designed as a new tourist attraction to help boost the local economy."



The unique beach horse race provides much excitement to spectators, even helping them forget about the sizzling Summer heat.

