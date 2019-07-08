KOREAN EXPO IN BRAZIL News Today 입력 2019.07.08 (15:11) 수정 2019.07.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



An expo showcasing various aspects of Korean culture was held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to the excitement of local K-wave fans. An increasing number of Brazilian fans are seeking opportunities to experience Korean culture first-hand.



[Pkg]



​A Korean boy group graces the stage with energetic dancing and singing, entertaining some 20,000 excited Brazilian fans. Local audiences are fascinated by an impressive performance of the Korean martial art, taekwondo. An annual expo of Korean culture was launched three years ago in order to further fan the Korean cultural boom hallyu and help create more business opportunities. Wearing a Korean traditional hairstyle and royal garments, a Brazilian woman boasts an air of elegance. A Korean cinematic make-up team transforms Brazilians into movie characters.



[Soundbite] (BRAZILIAN COLLEGE STUDENT) : "I am excited to try on this special attire, which is different from the ordinary clothing I wear every day."



They also enthusiastically learn how to do Korean traditional wrestling, ssireum.



[Soundbite] KWON YOUNG-SANG(CHIEF, KOREAN CULTURAL CENTER) : "This year's expo was designed to be a playground of K-culture. It is an occasion where Korean and Brazilian people can mingle together to enjoy various aspects of Korean culture."



The Korean Cultural Center in Brazil will move to the cultural heart of Sao Paulo next month. Expectations are running high that the relocation will further boost the spread of Korean culture.

