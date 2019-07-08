CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.08 (15:12) 수정 2019.07.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about Singer Yoo-Seung Joon and K-POP boy group winner holding a world tour concert. Singer Yoo-Seung Joon who was banned from entering the country after being accused of evading Korea's mandatory military service by fleeting the country, is waiting on a court ruling on whether he can come back to the country. Attention is being drawn to whether the singer will be able to return to Korea after 17 years. Here's more.



[Pkg]



Singer Yoo Seung-jun or Steve Yoo was banned from entering Korea after being accused of evading Korea's mandatory military service. But he may gain entry after some 17 years, depending on a top court ruling. The Supreme Court said it will announce its verdict on July 11th in an appeal trial for a lawsuit filed by the singer against the Korean consulate general in Los Angeles requesting a revocation of his rejected visa issuance. The top court will deliver a final ruling on whether it was against the law for the Korean government to reject issuing a visa for Yoo and thereby restricting his entry into the country. Yoo was a popular singer in Korea until he became a US citizen and gave up his Korean nationality in 2002 just ahead of his expected military service which he was accused of evading. He was then subsequently banned by the Justice Ministry from entering South Korea. He then took his career to China as a singer and an actor. In September 2015, he applied for an overseas resident visa with the Korean consulate general in LA. But it was rejected, resulting in the lawsuit. K-pop boy band Winner on a concert tour in Japan covering 7 cities. They held the first show of the "Winner Japan Tour 2019" at the Nakano Sunplaza in Tokyo on July third. For the first time, the members were joined by a live band on stage and showcased musical arrangements via the band acoustics. They sang 25 songs during a two hour concert including their hit tracks "AH YEAH" "Really Really" and "Everyday." The group's leader Kang Seung-yoon told fans that through the concert tour, they want to show off a more mature side of themselves and even better performances on stage. Following Tokyo, they will also perform in Osaka on July 15th and Nagoya on the 17th. Winner will further pursue activities in Japan including the release of a Japanese language mini album next month.

