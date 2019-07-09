NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.07.09 (15:22) 수정 2019.07.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean chief envoy to the North Korea nuclear talks, Lee Do-hoon, said he hopes the working-level denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington will resume in mid-July.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has found that 47 private car inspection centers conducted substandard inspections by omitting certain items and fabricating results.

Seven institutions in charge of the child protection support project, including adoption agencies and the Korea Childcare Promotion Institute, will be integrated into a single establishment for protecting children's rights in order to enhance efficiency.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has found that four out of ten women having children younger than six had to quit their careers due to childbirth and child-rearing.

