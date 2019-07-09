ANNIVERSARY OF LATE KIM IL-SUNG News Today 입력 2019.07.09 (15:23) 수정 2019.07.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea on Monday held major memorial events marking the 25th anniversary of the death of its founder Kim Il-sung. Sirens were heard throughout downtown Pyongyang while leader Kim Jong-un attended a memorial ceremony held in memory of his grandfather. His sister Kim Yo-jong's elevated status within the ruling party was again noticeable. We take you to Pyongyang for the details



[Pkg]



At noon sharp, a siren was heard all across North Korea, while citizens stopped what they were doing and bowed their heads in a moment of silence. Buses, trains and ships also came to a halt. This was the scene in Pyongyang, to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung. Memorial events were even loftier this year as the regime regards anniversaries in years ending with the number zero or five more importantly. Leader Kim Jong-un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where his grandfather is lying in state, to pay tribute. It's Kim's first public appearance in a week since he met with the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. at the Panmunjeom border village.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "Leader Kim Jong-un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on July 8th, the country's biggest day of commemoration."



Participants of a memorial service held afterward stressed their loyalty to the Kim dynasty and their hopes to turn the country into an economic powerhouse.



[Soundbite] CHOE RYONG-HAE(PRESIDENT OF THE PRESIDIUM OF THE SUPREME PEOPLE'S ASSEMBLY) : "We will continue to uphold his last words of exerting efforts toward economic development and improved livelihood."



The elevated status of Kim Jong-un's younger sister Kim Yo-jong, a senior ruling party official, was again evident during the ceremony. Kim was seen in the very front row, in the fourth seat to the left of her brother. Given that she was surrounded by ranking officials of the ruling party's politburo,,, Kim, who was previously a candidate for the bureau's membership, is believed to have risen within the top ten of North Korea's power hierarchy.

