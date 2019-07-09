기사 본문 영역

HWASEONG HAENGGUNG PALACE
입력 2019.07.09 (15:27) 수정 2019.07.09 (16:45) News Today
HWASEONG HAENGGUNG PALACE
[Anchor Lead]

The Hwaseong Haenggung Palace is a key tourist spot in Suwon City. This summer, it will stay open until 9 pm to greet more visitors. The beautiful lighting is a particular element that draws in night-time visitors. Also, the Hwaryeong-jeon Hall is expected to be classified as a historical "treasure" in the near future.

[Pkg]

When the sun sets, the Hwaseong Haenggung Palace in Suwon gives off a completely different image from the daytime. The subtle lighting creates a more regal but also romantic atmosphere. Visitors hold hands with their loved ones as they walk around the palace compound during the tranquil evening hours, a perfect way to end a busy day.

[Soundbite] PARK MIN-GYEONG(COLLEGE STUDENT) : "The lights make the scenery all the more beautiful."

Palaces that are called Haenggung refer to residences where kings stayed outside their main palaces during the Joseon era. Hwaseong Haenggung was built under the reign of King Jeongjo and is the largest of all the Haenggungs. Most of the palace area was destroyed during the Japanese colonial period and restored in 2003. The Hwaryeong-jeon Hall is the only remaining structure intact from the Joseon era. The hall was built in 1801 by King Sunjo in memory of his father Jeongjo whose portrait is also kept inside the hall. Its status as a historical relic will be upgraded to "treasure" next month. The palace usually closes at 6 p.m. But from July second, its hours of operation have been extended to 9 p.m.

[Soundbite] PARK NAE-HEON(SUWON CULTURAL FOUNDATION) : "We will combine culture and tourism and try different things such as holding a concert at the palace."

The Suwon Cultural Foundation will offer night-time visitors special programs such as concerts and hands-on events until September.
