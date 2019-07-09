CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.09 (15:29) 수정 2019.07.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about singer T.O.P. finishing his military service, and Disney's musical film Aladinn's great success in Korea. Big Bang member T.O.P finished his military service last week. While serving in the army, he was indicted without arrest for smoking marijuana in the past, making his release draw even more attention.



[Pkg]



Singer T.O.P., or Choi Seung-hyun, of K-pop group Big Bang completed his military service on July 6. While serving in the army, the singer was embroiled in a marijuana scandal. Scores of T.O.P.'s fans flocked to welcome him early in the morning on the day of his discharge. T.O.P. joined the army in February 2017 as a military police officer. In June of that same year, he was indicted without arrest for smoking marijuana in the past. A court of first instance sentenced him to ten months in jail suspended for two years. T.O.P.'s criminal record led to the termination of his post as a military police officer. In January last year, the singer was assigned as a social service agent, but he triggered yet another controversy for receiving privileges when taking sick leave. Upon his discharge from his eventful military service, T.O.P. held a meeting with some 150 fans. He later posted a message on social media to thank his fans for their support. The Disney musical fantasy film "Aladdin" has drawn more than nine million viewers since its release on June 23. According to the Korean Film Council, "Aladdin" recorded 9.2 million viewers as of July 8. The film's accrued number of viewers has surpassed the total number of viewers drawn by "Iron Man 3," which opened in 2013. As such, "Aladdin" ranks eighth among the most successful foreign productions to be released in Korea thus far. What's more, "Aladdin" drew over nine million viewers 14 days earlier than "Bohemian Rhapsody," which achieved the feat 60 days after its premier in Korea last year. Film industry insiders say cautiously that "Aladdin" could soon draw more than ten million viewers given its soaring popularity so far and the approaching summer school break in Korea.

