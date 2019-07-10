NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.07.10 (15:07) 수정 2019.07.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Actor Kang Ji-hwan was arrested last night on charges of sexually assaulting one of the two female acquaintances who were drinking at his home.

In a Rodong Sinmun article, North Korea denounced the Japanese government's economic retaliation on South Korea. This is the first time that the state-affiliated daily news criticized Japan's latest measure.

Ten additional victims of toxic humidifier disinfectants were chosen to receive special compensations from the product manufacturers' fund, bringing the number of special compensation recipients to 2,144.

The month-long 2019 Hangang Summer Festival, Seoul's largest summertime festival that features various water and recreational activities, will kick off on July 19th at 11 Hangang riverside parks.

