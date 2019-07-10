DAMAGES INFLICTED BY STRAY DOGS

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Damage caused by abandoned dogs killing livestock animals continues to escalate in rural areas. But local governments are limited in what they can do to address the matter, because stray dogs are not classified as harmful wild animals.
[Pkg]
A dog keeps biting something in the dark. When the mother-cow from a nearby stall approaches it, the dog does not stop its attack. The target of the stray dog's attack is none other than a calf.
[Soundbite] SOHN YANG-SOO(FARMER) : "Two of my calves have died, and another one has become practically disabled. I hope the authorities will investigate the matter and devise countermeasures."
At another farm, four calves were killed by abandoned dogs in a single night. Catching stray dogs with food-baited traps has turned out to be difficult. The dogs do not enter the traps and continue roaming around. Abandoned dogs that turn wild sometimes even attack humans, making it dangerous to be outside at night.
[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-SOON(LOCAL RESIDENT) : "I try not to go outside in the evening. I'm scared. I try to stay at home."
There is no way for farms to receive compensation for damage incurred by stray dogs because they are not classified under the Wildlife Protection Act as harmful wild animals like wild boars or deer. Local governments have no measures in place to address the problem.
[Soundbite] KO MI-YOUNG(DAMYANG-GUN COUNTY GOVERNMENT) : "Stray animals are also subject to rescue under the Animal Protection Act. We cannot kill them just because they cause damage to livestock animals."
As authorities have yet to comprehend the exact damage caused by stray dogs, farmers have nowhere to turn for help.
