CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.10 (15:13) 수정 2019.07.10 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about the ongoing spot light on the breakup of Korea's top married couple, and the Jecheon International Music and Film Festival. Although it's been weeks since the break up news of Korea's top married couple Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-gyo, the two are still receiving strong attention from the media. Here's more



[Pkg]



It's been about two weeks since former celebrity couple Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo announced their breakup. But the public is still closely watching their every move. Both are receiving significant attention from Chinese-speaking countries. Song Hye-kyo was the first to be seen back at work. On July 6, she made an appearance at a cosmetic brand PR event in China. The local media reported that despite the painful breakup, the actress still looks gorgeous and relatively upbeat. The following day, a Taiwanese daily published one of the latest photos of Song Joong-ki. The photo shows Song with the cast of the new movie tentatively titled "Victory," starring Kim Tae-ri and Jin Seon-kyu. Sources say Song Joong-ki began filming his scenes in the movie early this month. Fans of both stars, although upset about the breakup, are expressing strong support for their future endeavors. The Jecheon International Music and Film Festival, the first of its kind in Korea, is to kick off in the city of Jecheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, on August 8 for a six-day run. The organizers of the festival held an official press conference on Monday to introduce the festival's program with actress and singer Jung Soo-jung of the music group Fx, who has been named a PR ambassador of the festival. This year, as the festival marks its 15th anniversary, 126 films from 36 countries, the most thus far, will be screened in eight categories. The opening film is "Inna de Yard: The Soul of Jamaica," a music documentary by British director Peter Webber. In addition to films, the festival will also feature extravagant live performances by some 30 artists and bands. They include singers Psy and Ailee, the Kim Chang-wan Band and the male duo Norazo.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.07.10 (15:13) 수정 2019.07.10 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about the ongoing spot light on the breakup of Korea's top married couple, and the Jecheon International Music and Film Festival. Although it's been weeks since the break up news of Korea's top married couple Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-gyo, the two are still receiving strong attention from the media. Here's more



[Pkg]



It's been about two weeks since former celebrity couple Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo announced their breakup. But the public is still closely watching their every move. Both are receiving significant attention from Chinese-speaking countries. Song Hye-kyo was the first to be seen back at work. On July 6, she made an appearance at a cosmetic brand PR event in China. The local media reported that despite the painful breakup, the actress still looks gorgeous and relatively upbeat. The following day, a Taiwanese daily published one of the latest photos of Song Joong-ki. The photo shows Song with the cast of the new movie tentatively titled "Victory," starring Kim Tae-ri and Jin Seon-kyu. Sources say Song Joong-ki began filming his scenes in the movie early this month. Fans of both stars, although upset about the breakup, are expressing strong support for their future endeavors. The Jecheon International Music and Film Festival, the first of its kind in Korea, is to kick off in the city of Jecheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, on August 8 for a six-day run. The organizers of the festival held an official press conference on Monday to introduce the festival's program with actress and singer Jung Soo-jung of the music group Fx, who has been named a PR ambassador of the festival. This year, as the festival marks its 15th anniversary, 126 films from 36 countries, the most thus far, will be screened in eight categories. The opening film is "Inna de Yard: The Soul of Jamaica," a music documentary by British director Peter Webber. In addition to films, the festival will also feature extravagant live performances by some 30 artists and bands. They include singers Psy and Ailee, the Kim Chang-wan Band and the male duo Norazo.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보