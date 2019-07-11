KOREA'S MESSAGE TO JAPAN News Today 입력 2019.07.11 (14:57) 수정 2019.07.11 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



At a meeting with the CEOs of Korea's 30 largest conglomerates, President Moon Jae-in sent a message to Japan urging the government to respond to Seoul's efforts, to find diplomatic solutions and to no longer take a dead-end path. Meanwhile leaders of Korean businesses asked for more government subsidies for local production of materials and easing of regulations.



[Pkg]



Leaders of Korea's 30 largest conglomerates gathered at Cheong Wa Dae. This was the first emergency meeting between President Moon Jae-in and the business figures since Japan imposed export restrictions on South Korea. He told them that Seoul is doing all it can to resolve this issue diplomatically and repeatedly asked Tokyo to respond to such efforts. The president also sent a clear warning to the Japanese government's attempt to associate its export restrictions with North Korean sanctions.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "I hope Japan no longer takes the dead-end path. Groundless association with North Korean sanctions does no good for bilateral ties and security cooperation."



Moon mentioned for the first time that this situation may drag out, and proposed setting up a joint emergency response system between the private and public sectors to find both short-term and fundamental solutions. The business leaders put forth their own suggestions. In order to lower Korea's dependence on Japanese parts and materials, they recommended diversifying purchasing networks with the help from Russia and Germany, carrying out M&As in the strategic parts industries, as well as easing financial and environmental regulations. LG Chair Koo Kwang-mo admitted that large businesses were lazy in developing parts materials locally and pledged to work harder in that regard.



[Soundbite] KO MIN-JUNG(CHEONG WA DAE SPOKESWOMAN) : "Business leaders said they will take this opportunity to establish roots in the parts industry by strengthening cooperation with their suppliers."



The meeting went on for 120 minutes, longer than scheduled and without breaking for lunch. The nation's top office said that the government and the corporate sector were able to come together as one, but some business figures voiced concerns that they discussed only mid-to-long-term measures without finding any effective solutions.

KOREA'S MESSAGE TO JAPAN

입력 2019.07.11 (14:57) 수정 2019.07.11 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



At a meeting with the CEOs of Korea's 30 largest conglomerates, President Moon Jae-in sent a message to Japan urging the government to respond to Seoul's efforts, to find diplomatic solutions and to no longer take a dead-end path. Meanwhile leaders of Korean businesses asked for more government subsidies for local production of materials and easing of regulations.



[Pkg]



Leaders of Korea's 30 largest conglomerates gathered at Cheong Wa Dae. This was the first emergency meeting between President Moon Jae-in and the business figures since Japan imposed export restrictions on South Korea. He told them that Seoul is doing all it can to resolve this issue diplomatically and repeatedly asked Tokyo to respond to such efforts. The president also sent a clear warning to the Japanese government's attempt to associate its export restrictions with North Korean sanctions.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "I hope Japan no longer takes the dead-end path. Groundless association with North Korean sanctions does no good for bilateral ties and security cooperation."



Moon mentioned for the first time that this situation may drag out, and proposed setting up a joint emergency response system between the private and public sectors to find both short-term and fundamental solutions. The business leaders put forth their own suggestions. In order to lower Korea's dependence on Japanese parts and materials, they recommended diversifying purchasing networks with the help from Russia and Germany, carrying out M&As in the strategic parts industries, as well as easing financial and environmental regulations. LG Chair Koo Kwang-mo admitted that large businesses were lazy in developing parts materials locally and pledged to work harder in that regard.



[Soundbite] KO MIN-JUNG(CHEONG WA DAE SPOKESWOMAN) : "Business leaders said they will take this opportunity to establish roots in the parts industry by strengthening cooperation with their suppliers."



The meeting went on for 120 minutes, longer than scheduled and without breaking for lunch. The nation's top office said that the government and the corporate sector were able to come together as one, but some business figures voiced concerns that they discussed only mid-to-long-term measures without finding any effective solutions.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보