[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Science and ICT is now working on new R&D plans to buffer the impacts of Japan's restrictions on exports of key hi-tech materials to South Korea.

Ahead of the summer vacation approaching, authorities will conduct nationwide inspections on the hygienic conditions of about 35,000 food sellers operating in districts of private educational facilities.

Since the so-called well-dying law went into effect in February last year, 54,000 patients have chosen to forgo life-sustaining treatment and die with dignity as of late June.

Radio Free Asia reported that UNICEF has spent South Korea's 3.5-million-U.S. dollar contribution for providing emergency medical and nutritional supplies to North Koreans in need. South Korea made the contribution to the UN agency last month.

