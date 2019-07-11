기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.07.11 (15:02) 수정 2019.07.11 (16:45) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
SAFETY RISKS OF CAR-SHARING VEHICLES 다음기사 SAFETY RISKS OF CAR-SHARING VEHICLES
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Science and ICT is now working on new R&D plans to buffer the impacts of Japan's restrictions on exports of key hi-tech materials to South Korea.
Ahead of the summer vacation approaching, authorities will conduct nationwide inspections on the hygienic conditions of about 35,000 food sellers operating in districts of private educational facilities.
Since the so-called well-dying law went into effect in February last year, 54,000 patients have chosen to forgo life-sustaining treatment and die with dignity as of late June.
Radio Free Asia reported that UNICEF has spent South Korea's 3.5-million-U.S. dollar contribution for providing emergency medical and nutritional supplies to North Koreans in need. South Korea made the contribution to the UN agency last month.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.07.11 (15:02)
    • 수정 2019.07.11 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Science and ICT is now working on new R&D plans to buffer the impacts of Japan's restrictions on exports of key hi-tech materials to South Korea.
Ahead of the summer vacation approaching, authorities will conduct nationwide inspections on the hygienic conditions of about 35,000 food sellers operating in districts of private educational facilities.
Since the so-called well-dying law went into effect in February last year, 54,000 patients have chosen to forgo life-sustaining treatment and die with dignity as of late June.
Radio Free Asia reported that UNICEF has spent South Korea's 3.5-million-U.S. dollar contribution for providing emergency medical and nutritional supplies to North Koreans in need. South Korea made the contribution to the UN agency last month.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.