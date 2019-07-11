MULTICULTURAL FAMILIES IN KOREA News Today 입력 2019.07.11 (15:04) 수정 2019.07.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Offensive incidents involving multicultural families have triggered social controversies in Korea in recent days, with the head of a local government insulting children from multicultural families, and a recent domestic violence case of a Korean man abusing his Vietnamese wife. But even social bias could not discourage some foreign women married to Korean men, from promoting public awareness of multicultural families. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



Children sing a familiar song with Vietnamese lyrics. Lee Ji-woo, who teaches Vietnamese culture at this daycare center, is married to a Korean man. She has lived in Korea for nearly ten years now. As a mother of two girls and a member of a multicultural family, she has chosen to stand up against social bias and discrimination by publicizing the culture of her home country.



[Soundbite] LEE JI-WOO(VIETNAMESE MARRIED TO KOREAN MAN) : "I want to instill confidence in my children, and promote a positive image about their mother's home country."



Moon Hyang-ok from China also teaches a multicultural education class. Her classes about Chinese culture are always popular among the young students.



[Soundbite] CHO JANG-HYUN(ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENT) : "It's easier to understand about China by playing games and trying on traditional clothes."



Moon was upset to hear the news about several unpleasant incidents involving multicultural families in Korea lately. However, it did not discourage her. She believes that the distorted social perception of international marriages can improve if people learn about diverse cultures from a young age.



[Soundbite] MOON HYANG-OK(CHINESE MARRIED TO KOREAN MAN) : "I was outraged and upset, but I want to do whatever I can to promote understanding and respect in a multicultural society."



The number of those living in multicultural households in Korea reaches one million, but the public perception remains outdated.

