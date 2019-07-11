RESCUE OPERATION OF STUDENT News Today 입력 2019.07.11 (15:06) 수정 2019.07.11 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An elementary school student was trapped under a car on his way to school in Okcheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. But people nearby came together to pull him out from under the car and save his life. Here is a video of the accident recorded by a dashboard camera.



[Pkg]



Children are seen heading to an elementary school nearby. One student trips on his own foot, then falls to the ground. The driver of a sedan that turned into the alleyway doesn't see the boy and drives over him. A crossing guard lets out an urgent cry. But it all happens in a flash, leaving no time for the crossing guard to respond. The driver hurriedly gets off the car and other drivers and passersby rush over to the scene. They all gather to lift up the car.



[Soundbite] "Stop!"



But the vehicle is too heavy. It won't budge. More people come over.



[Soundbite] "One, two, three!"



Thanks to everyone's effort, the boy was rescued just a minute after he was pinned under the vehicle.



[Soundbite] SON CHI-KWON(RESCUER) : "The car budged when we lifted it together. The urgency of the situation helped us muster up extra strength."



These people were all praying for the child's safety as the injured boy was held to be comforted and transported to a hospital. The driver of the sedan told the police that he didn't see the fallen child.



[Soundbite] SGT. HWANG JEONG-IL(OKCHEON POLICE STATION) : "The driver was looking at his child in the backseat, so he didn't see the boy on the ground and ran over him."



It was a harrowing moment. But the civic spirit of these altruistic bystanders saved a precious life.

RESCUE OPERATION OF STUDENT

입력 2019.07.11 (15:06) 수정 2019.07.11 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An elementary school student was trapped under a car on his way to school in Okcheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. But people nearby came together to pull him out from under the car and save his life. Here is a video of the accident recorded by a dashboard camera.



[Pkg]



Children are seen heading to an elementary school nearby. One student trips on his own foot, then falls to the ground. The driver of a sedan that turned into the alleyway doesn't see the boy and drives over him. A crossing guard lets out an urgent cry. But it all happens in a flash, leaving no time for the crossing guard to respond. The driver hurriedly gets off the car and other drivers and passersby rush over to the scene. They all gather to lift up the car.



[Soundbite] "Stop!"



But the vehicle is too heavy. It won't budge. More people come over.



[Soundbite] "One, two, three!"



Thanks to everyone's effort, the boy was rescued just a minute after he was pinned under the vehicle.



[Soundbite] SON CHI-KWON(RESCUER) : "The car budged when we lifted it together. The urgency of the situation helped us muster up extra strength."



These people were all praying for the child's safety as the injured boy was held to be comforted and transported to a hospital. The driver of the sedan told the police that he didn't see the fallen child.



[Soundbite] SGT. HWANG JEONG-IL(OKCHEON POLICE STATION) : "The driver was looking at his child in the backseat, so he didn't see the boy on the ground and ran over him."



It was a harrowing moment. But the civic spirit of these altruistic bystanders saved a precious life.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보