[Anchor Lead]
The first working-level talks with Japan were held in Tokyo on Friday, since Japan decided to restrict exports of high-tech materials to South Korea.
The opening ceremony of 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships, the world's largest swimming competition, will kick off in Gwangju on Friday for a 17-day run. Some 26-hundred athletes from 194 countries are taking part, making the event the largest scale to date.
The Health and Welfare Ministry has announced that child allowances given to families with children under six years old will be expanded to those with children under seven years old, starting September 25th.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, North Korea's population stands at 25.5 million in 2019 with an average life expectancy of 71 years, which is 12 years less than South Korea.
- NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.07.12 (15:02)
수정 2019.07.12 (16:52)
