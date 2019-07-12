기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.07.12 (15:02) 수정 2019.07.12 (16:52) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
DMZ INSCRIPTION PROJECT 다음기사 DMZ INSCRIPTION PROJECT
[Anchor Lead]

The first working-level talks with Japan were held in Tokyo on Friday, since Japan decided to restrict exports of high-tech materials to South Korea.
The opening ceremony of 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships, the world's largest swimming competition, will kick off in Gwangju on Friday for a 17-day run. Some 26-hundred athletes from 194 countries are taking part, making the event the largest scale to date.
The Health and Welfare Ministry has announced that child allowances given to families with children under six years old will be expanded to those with children under seven years old, starting September 25th.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, North Korea's population stands at 25.5 million in 2019 with an average life expectancy of 71 years, which is 12 years less than South Korea.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.07.12 (15:02)
    • 수정 2019.07.12 (16:52)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The first working-level talks with Japan were held in Tokyo on Friday, since Japan decided to restrict exports of high-tech materials to South Korea.
The opening ceremony of 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships, the world's largest swimming competition, will kick off in Gwangju on Friday for a 17-day run. Some 26-hundred athletes from 194 countries are taking part, making the event the largest scale to date.
The Health and Welfare Ministry has announced that child allowances given to families with children under six years old will be expanded to those with children under seven years old, starting September 25th.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, North Korea's population stands at 25.5 million in 2019 with an average life expectancy of 71 years, which is 12 years less than South Korea.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.