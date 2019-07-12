CONTINUED MOURNING OVER KIM IL-SUNG News Today 입력 2019.07.12 (15:05) 수정 2019.07.12 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



Reports say that North Korean restaurants in the border town of Dandong in China, suddenly cancelled their evening shows in recent weeks. It appears that even the North Korean restaurants in China were ordered to mourn the death of its leader Kim Il-sung, as the country marked the 25th anniversary of his death on July 8th.



[Pkg]



​Ryugyong Restaurant located on the Yalu River in Dandong, China. The biggest North Korean restaurant in the Chinese border city suspended its evening shows earlier this month. The restaurant is still in business, but the daily evening shows accompanied by music and dance have been scrapped. While in operation, the performance was a nightly ritual put together by the restaurant's female staff members.



[Soundbite] (EMPLOYEE OF RYUGYONG RESTAURANT IN DANDONG) : "We are not putting on the show for the time being. (When do you plan on resuming the show?) I don't know."



The situation is the same at another North Korean restaurant across the street. Female employees used to show off their flashy routines in the main hall and private rooms every evening, but all the performances were cancelled a few days ago. The restaurants hardly see any customers since the shows got suspended.



[Soundbite] (EMPLOYEE OF KORYO RESTAURANT IN DANDONG) : "We won't have shows for a while. It's the same with all other North Korean restaurants. (Why won't you put on the shows?) I don't know."



This North Korean restaurant in Shenyang called off its evening concert for one day on July 8th. The restaurant management said that there was an order from higher up to stop the show.



[Soundbite] (EMPLOYEE OF N. KOREAN RESTAURANT IN SHENYANG) : "There seemed to have been a notice from a higher office. I think it's because the 8th was a special day."



North Korea went all out to mark the 25th anniversary of Kim Il-sung's death on July 8th by ringing sirens all over the country and the regime's current leader Kim Jong-un paid his respect at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun where his grandfather's embalmed body is kept. It is assumed that some North Korean restaurants in China have put their evening performances on hold to create a somber mood for the deceased leader even as they suffered operating losses.

입력 2019.07.12 (15:05) 수정 2019.07.12 (16:52) News Today

