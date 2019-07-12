기사 본문 영역

CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2019.07.12
CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea, we talk about Baekhyeon from K-POP boy band EXO, and veteran singer Shin Seung-hoon. For the first time in his career, singer Baekhyun from K-POP boy band EXO released a solo album. With more than 400,000 copies already being pre-ordered, anticipation is growing over his solo activities.

[Pkg]

Singer Baekhyun of the K-pop group EXO released his solo mini album on music websites at 6 p.m. on July 10. Titled "City Lights," it is Baekhyun's debut solo album for which more than 400,000 copies have already been pre-ordered. He is EXO's second member to go solo. At a news conference on July 10, Baekhyun said the production of his solo album was a tough process, but he has learned a lot as a musician. The singer added he will continue producing solo albums and will also try his hand at new music genres. Starting with the KBS show Music Bank on July 12, Baekhyun will be appearing and performing on various TV shows to promote his new album. Veteran Korean singer Shin Seung-hun will hold a concert at the Sydney Opera House in October. The upcoming concert comes ahead of the 30th anniversary of his debut, which the singer will celebrate next year. Shin will perform at the Opera House's main hall with a band he has been working with for 20 years. A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Sydney Opera House is an iconic performing arts center of Australia known for its strict rental policies. Patti Kim was the first Korean singer to stage a concert there in 2000.
