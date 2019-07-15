MILITARY LEAVE REGULATION News Today 입력 2019.07.15 (15:07) 수정 2019.07.15 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



It has been five months since a military regulation where soldiers are allowed to take leave on weekdays as well has gone into effect. However, contrary to the initial hope of rejuvenating the local economy, the new leave system hasn't done much to improve the surrounding communities, causing the residents of the border towns to feel quite let down.



[Pkg]



Weekday passes for soldiers were touted as a sure means to revive the economy of border towns. But five months after the new leave system went into effect, local merchants have varying opinions.



[Soundbite] KIM YEONG-HUN(TAXI DRIVER) : "They have to return to base by 9 PM, so I get one or two more passengers a day."



[Soundbite] SONG TAE-OH(INTERNET CAFE OWNER) : "There were about 100 customers in the beginning, but now I see about 50. Our sales have gone down by half as well."



Residents expected to see up to 500 soldiers out of the base per day, but the number is dwindling fast as time goes by.



[Soundbite] LEE SEONG-SU(RESTAURANT OWNER) : "The streets used to be crowded and bustling with activities, but it's less crowded these days perhaps due to training or fewer soldiers taking leave."



The servicemen are not that keen on leaving the base as there aren't many entertainment facilities, other than internet cafes or coffee shops. Merchants at the border towns relayed their suggestions to the Defense Ministry, but it remains uncertain whether their recommendations would be accepted. As the weekday leave system hasn't been much helpful in reviving the local economies, local government bodies near the border that were planning on various related projects are forced to put their plans on hold.

