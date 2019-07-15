NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.07.15 (15:09) 수정 2019.07.15 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in held a summit meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday morning. The two heads of state discussed economic cooperation including a bilateral free trade agreement, as well as human and cultural exchanges.

The ruling Democratic Party and Cheong Wa Dae will hold a meeting tomorrow afternoon to discuss countermeasures against Japan's export restrictions.

The Korea Federation of Small Merchants said at a news conference today that some three thousand local stores and 20,000 supermarkets have suspended the sale of Japanese products to protest Japan's restrictions on Korea-bound exports.

To prevent driving under intoxication during the summer vacation season, police held crackdowns last weekend in 914 areas nationwide and caught 300 intoxicated drivers.

