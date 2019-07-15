KOREA'S FIRST WATER POLO MATCH News Today 입력 2019.07.15 (15:10) 수정 2019.07.15 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



Over the weekend, Korea lost to Hungary by a score of 64 to zero, at its first-ever water polo game in the FINA World Championships currently under way in the city of Gwangju. Despite the defeat, the Korean team is determined to continue its challenge with the aim of scoring even a single goal.



[Pkg]



Hungary recorded its first goal just 12 seconds into the match and continued on to a lop-sided victory. The Korean players did their utmost to block the Hungarians, but to no avail. The game ended with Hungary's sweeping 64 to zero victory. However, Team Korea was not disappointed by the massive defeat.



[Soundbite] CHO YE-RIM(KOREAN WOMEN'S WATER POLO TEAM) : "I was so nervous that my hands and legs were trembling. But my teammates took good care of me and I could relax."



The fledgling Korean women's water polo team consisted of former swimmers and participated in the championships after practicing for about a month. They were awarded a berth as the host nation of the 2019 championships. With only two adult members, the eleven other members of the team are all middle and high school students. The team's average age is 17 years and the youngest player is 13-year-old Cho Ye-rim. In terms of physical strength and game skills, the Korean team is surely weaker than its international rivals. But it has set one goal to achieve.



[Soundbite] OH HEE-JI(CAPTAIN, KOREAN WOMEN'S WATER POLO TEAM) : "We are aiming not to achieve a win but to score one goal. We will better perform in our remaining games."



The Korean women's water polo team will hold its next match against Russia on July 16 and continue on its quest to score its first goal.

