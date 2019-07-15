PRESERVATION OF KOREAN FIR TREE News Today 입력 2019.07.15 (15:11) 수정 2019.07.15 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean fir trees, which grow naturally only in Korea, are one of the most popular species used as Christmas trees in the nation. However, the trees are on the verge of extinction, as many of them have been withering due to environmental changes such as the climate. Next, we will bring you a story of efforts to protect and preserve these precious trees.



[Pkg]



On the way up to the summit of Halla-san Mountain, white, withered trees can be seen across the area. Even leaves on live trees have turned yellow. These are Korean fir trees that grow naturally only on the Korean Peninsula. The situation is similar on Jiri-san Mountain. There are bare, withered Korean fir trees around the mountain. 25 percent of Korean fir trees have already died on Halla-san and Jiri-san mountains, the nation's two major habitats of the species. A large number of live trees are withering. The situation is linked to climate change.



[Soundbite] DR. HAN JIN-KYU(KOREA FOREST RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "It is presumed that the trees wither during a spring drought or when there's deceased snowfall in winter."



Efforts to protect and preserve Korean fir trees are picking up speed. The key is developing and growing a breed that's strong enough to withstand climate change. A pilot project is underway to grow some 1,300 five-year seedlings on the summit of Geumwon-san Mountain, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, Meteorological devices are employed to measure temperature and humidity as well as moisture levels in soil. The data is used to identify the best growth conditions for Korean fir trees.



[Soundbite] DR. KANG SEUNG-MI(GEUMWON-SAN MOUNTAIN FOREST RESOURCE MANAGEMENT OFFICE) : "Korean fir trees are very symbolic, since they are indigenous to the nation. It is well known that farming the trees is difficult. However, we have successfully cultivated the trees, since the farm is located at a height of 750 meters above sea level."



If the trial cultivation succeeds, large-scale projects to preserve Korean fir trees will be carried out at Halla-san and Jiri-san mountains.

