HANDWRITTEN APPOINTMENT CERTIFICATES News Today 입력 2019.07.15 (15:13) 수정 2019.07.15 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



Most documents including certificates these days, are created in word processing programs and printed out from printers. But, certificates of appointment, granted by the president to public officials, are still handwritten in calligraphy. Today, we introduce some fine masters in handwriting appointment certificates.



[Pkg]



Two officials quietly grind ink sticks in a small office. They carefully write each word with a brush. It is a certificate of appointment bestowed by the president. The writing is usually short with no more than two lines. However, each character is important.



[Soundbite] KIM DONG-HUN(MINISTRY OF PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT) : "It takes me about ten to 15 minutes to write the basic content."



Two government officials at the Ministry of Personnel Management are in charge of writing appointment certificates. They write more than 7,000 certificates each year.



[Soundbite] KIM DONG-HUN(MINISTRY OF PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT) : "I have to work extra hours in December, January, June and July when retirements and promotions are announced."



Names, positions and appointment dates are handwritten with a brush and then the state seal is affixed. Now the certificates of appointment are ready. But why put this painstaking effort into the certificates in an era when printers can generate documents in seconds?



[Soundbite] KIM E-JUNG(MINISTRY OF PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT) : "Printed certificates last about ten years, since ink powder easily comes off. But handwritten certificates are permanent, as ink is soaked into the paper."



Only four government officials have performed this duty since the first official in charge was appointed in 1962. The number is far less than the number of presidents who have had the right to appoint public officials.



[Soundbite] KIM E-JUNG(MINISTRY OF PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT) : "I feel proud and fulfilled each moment that I write certificates, thinking that I give my personal work to appointees."



The certificates of appointment, handwritten with great care in each stroke, symbolize the pride public officials take in their service to the nation and to the people.

