CULTURAL INSIGHT

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about Mina from girl group TWICE, and K-POP sensation BTS. Mina, one of the Japanese members of girl group TWICE, will not be participating in the group's ongoing world tour, due to health reasons. Concerns are growing over her mental and physical health, and fans have been posting cheerful messages wishing her a quick recovery.



[Pkg]



Mina, a Japanese member of the K-pop girl band TWICE, will not be taking part in the band's ongoing world tour. According to the group's management agency, she has been reporting extreme stress and anxiety before going on stage. The reasons of which remain unknown, The agency said it is a health issue but some speculate it could be related to the escalating conflict between South Korea and Japan. Mina has been allowed to rest for the time being and also missed the world tour stop in Singapore over the weekend. She will also skip the concerts scheduled in the United States and Mexico. Many fans are worried that Mina could've been hurt or offended following calls by some Koreans to dispel Japanese entertainers from Korea amid worsening bilateral relations. Who is the highest earning celebrity in the world? US Forbes magazine has unveiled its Celebrity 100 list of the world's highest-paid entertainers, and K-pop boy band BTS is on this exclusive list. BTS has ranked 43rd out of 100. The seven-member crew took home 57 million dollars in pretax income over the past year, which is about 67 billion Korean won, making them the world's highest-paid boy band and K-pop act. BTS has ranked higher than big name stars such as actress Scarlett Johansson, rapper Eminem and singer Bruno Mars. Forbes said a significant portion of BTS' earnings derive from their Love Yourself World Tour and its corresponding Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Stadium Tour. Topping the 100 list is pop star Taylor Swift who made 185 million dollars last year. American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner ranked as the second highest paid celebrity in 2019.

