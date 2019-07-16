PRESIDENT MOON'S MESSAGE TO JAPAN News Today 입력 2019.07.16 (14:54) 수정 2019.07.16 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in for the third time has delivered his stance and message regarding the matter, and for the first time, in a stronger rhetoric, he even used the expression "warning". Moon said that Japan's trade restrictions aim to block South Korea's economic growth but will not succeed in the current international network of production.



[Pkg]



"The issues stemming from Japan's colonial rule of Korea are like a gimlet in a pocket." This is the remark President Moon Jae-in made with a stern look. He blamed Japan for breaching the bilateral framework of separating economic affairs from historical issues. Moon emphasized he is paying special attention to the fact that Japan's move first began with curbs on exports of key hi-tech materials to South Korea.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Japan's move is tantamount to blocking the growth of the South Korean economy, which is poised to make a new leap forward."



The South Korean leader used the expression "warning" to Japan, for the first time.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Korea will diversify import channels or domestically develop such items. I warn that this will bring greater damage to the Japanese economy."



The president also strongly criticized Tokyo for frequently changing its words. The country initially introduced the trade controls, taking issue with the South Korean top court's order for Japanese companies to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor. Later, Tokyo highlighted Seoul's alleged violation of sanctions on North Korea.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "This is a grave challenge to the South Korean government that is doing its utmost to improve inter-Korean relations and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula within the boundaries of UN Security Council resolutions and sanctions."



Moon urged Japan to return to dialogue quickly. At the same time, he called on Koreans to work together as the country faces this issue, emphasizing that the strength of the people helped overcome numerous obstacles and crises. Reportedly, the president's message against Japan was far stronger initially. The nation's top office plans to adjust the level of its responses after watching Japan's next moves and the results of the House of Councilors election slated for later this week.

