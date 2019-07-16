NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.07.16 (14:59) 수정 2019.07.16 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



A new law prohibiting workplace bullying has taken effect in Korea today. The acts of workplace bullying include physical and mental mistreatment by people in higher positions.

Starting today, foreign expatriates who have stayed in Korea for more than six months will be mandated to sign up for the national health insurance program. However, temporary exemptions will be given to foreign students.

The Statistics Korea has announced that as of May this year, most of the workers ages 15 to 29 earned between 1.5 million and 2 million won a month in their first job.

The Bank of Korea either uncovered or received reports of 150 fabricated bills in the first half of the year, the least since the relevant data was first compiled in the first half of 2000.

