CONTROVERSY OVER NATIONAL RELIC News Today 입력 2019.07.16 (15:00)

[Anchor Lead]



There are numerous written languages around the world but the Korean Hangeul is the only character that has a separate commentary on why and how it was created. This commentary is called the Hunminjeongeum Haerye. Now two original scripts of the Haerye remain, and one of them called the Sangju Haeyre is possessed by an individual. The Supreme Court ruled that this commentary does belongs to the state. But retrieving it does not appear to be as easy as it seems.



[Pkg]



The existence of the Sangju edition of the Hunminjeongeum Haerye was first made public when Bae Ik-gi who lives in Sangju, Gyeongsangbukdo Province revealed the document ten years ago. He claims to have purchased the item from an antique seller surnamed Cho while shopping for some old books. But Cho argued that Bae stole the script which led to a court battle. In a criminal trial, it was determined that Bae did not steal the commentary book. But a civil court ruled that it belongs to the antique vendor. Before dying in 2013, Cho expressed his intent to donate the Sangju edition to the Cultural Heritage Administration. However claiming he didn't steal it, Bae refused to return it to the state. He wants compensation of some one trillion won saying the book is worth that much.



[Soundbite] BAE IK-GI(IN POSSESSION OF SANGJU EDITION(PARLIAMENT SESSION IN 2018)) : "(Is it buried in the ground?) Maybe.. but honestly I don't want to return it even at the cost of KRW 100 bn."



The Cultural Heritage Administration sought administrative action which prompted Bae to file a lawsuit. The case eventually went to the Supreme Court and the top court ruled that the Hunminjeongeum Haerye Sangju edition belongs to the state and it also has the power to forcibly retrieve it. But only Bae knows where the document is.



[Soundbite] (CULTURAL HERITAGE ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "If we knew the exact location, we can conduct a search as soon as possible."



Following the ruling, he told KBS that an unidentified mediator whose name can't be published, has stepped forward to pay for the document. Bae said he will hand it over to the state only if he gets paid.



[Soundbite] BAE IK-GI(IN POSSESSION OF SANGJU EDITION) : "Even a person who locates lost money gets one fifth of the value. I only ask for a tenth."



The Sangju edition needs to be retrieved at the earliest date possible as it has been partially damaged by fire, due to Bae's poor oversight.

