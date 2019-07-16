기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

CELEBRITY SEXUAL ASSAULT SCANDAL
입력 2019.07.16 (15:02) 수정 2019.07.16 (16:47) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
CELEBRITY SEXUAL ASSAULT SCANDAL
동영상영역 끝
CONSTRUCTION OF PORTAL DATA CENTER 다음기사 CONSTRUCTION OF PORTAL DATA CENTER
[Anchor Lead]

Actor Kang Ji-hwan was arrested six days ago on sexual assault charges and has now admitted to his crimes. Previously, he had said he was drunk and does not remember. But in a recent change of stance, Kang said he will accept his punishment and atone for his wrongdoings.

[Pkg]

Actor Kang Ji-hwan issued a statement through his lawyer admitting to all the charges against him. This comes 6 days after he was arrested late last Tuesday night. Kang said his irreparable behavior has inflicted enormous pain on the victims and that he sincerely apologizes. He said he will accept due punishment and live a life of atonement. He had claimed during previous police investigations that he was in a state of intoxication and has no memory. His change in stance is likely because of the sheer amount of evidence against him as well as a change of heart since his arrest. Other controversies related to the case may have also been a factor. For instance, his family tried to contact the victims through organizations they belonged to. When the victims declined such contact, the family is believed to have made remarks urging them to agree to a deal.

[Soundbite] PARK JI-HUN(VICTIMS' LAWYER) : "There was an attempt to contact the victims and when it failed, inappropriate phone messages were sent to the victims urging them to settle for a deal."

The victims say they also suffered secondary damage due to the spreading of unconfirmed falsehoods. Kang is expected to formally admit to the charges during police questioning while the police will conclude their investigation and handover the case to the prosecution by this week.
  • CELEBRITY SEXUAL ASSAULT SCANDAL
    • 입력 2019.07.16 (15:02)
    • 수정 2019.07.16 (16:47)
    News Today
CELEBRITY SEXUAL ASSAULT SCANDAL
[Anchor Lead]

Actor Kang Ji-hwan was arrested six days ago on sexual assault charges and has now admitted to his crimes. Previously, he had said he was drunk and does not remember. But in a recent change of stance, Kang said he will accept his punishment and atone for his wrongdoings.

[Pkg]

Actor Kang Ji-hwan issued a statement through his lawyer admitting to all the charges against him. This comes 6 days after he was arrested late last Tuesday night. Kang said his irreparable behavior has inflicted enormous pain on the victims and that he sincerely apologizes. He said he will accept due punishment and live a life of atonement. He had claimed during previous police investigations that he was in a state of intoxication and has no memory. His change in stance is likely because of the sheer amount of evidence against him as well as a change of heart since his arrest. Other controversies related to the case may have also been a factor. For instance, his family tried to contact the victims through organizations they belonged to. When the victims declined such contact, the family is believed to have made remarks urging them to agree to a deal.

[Soundbite] PARK JI-HUN(VICTIMS' LAWYER) : "There was an attempt to contact the victims and when it failed, inappropriate phone messages were sent to the victims urging them to settle for a deal."

The victims say they also suffered secondary damage due to the spreading of unconfirmed falsehoods. Kang is expected to formally admit to the charges during police questioning while the police will conclude their investigation and handover the case to the prosecution by this week.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.