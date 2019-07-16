CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.16 (15:06) 수정 2019.07.16 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is about movies that talk about Japan's wartime atrocities and singer Park Jung hyun releasing a new album. With the upcoming Independence Day in Korea, a series of films that centers Japan's wartime atrocities are being released. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



Ahead of Korea's Independence Day, movies about Japan's wartime atrocities in Korea are ready to be screened. Their release comes amid the growing anti-Japanese sentiment in Korea recently. A documentary dedicated to the late Kim Bok-dong, a former sex slave of the Japanese army and an activist, is to premiere next month. It tells the story of her 27-year struggle to receive an apology from Japan up until the day of her passing this January. The heartbreaking story of the late Kim Bok-dong and other victims of Japanese wartime sex slavery is narrated by actress Han Ji-min. A documentary titled "Shusenjo: The Main Battleground Of The Comfort Women Issue" by Japanese-American director Miki Dezaki will hit cinemas on July 25. It sheds light on the efforts of Japanese rightists to conceal the country's wartime atrocities. When the film opened in Japan back in April, Japan's ultranationalist far-right groups demanded the suspension of its screening. Director Miki Dezaki said he wanted to raise public awareness about the issue of Japan's wartime sex slavery. He added that the film took three years to produce and involved multiple trips to Korea and Japan. Singer Park Jung-hyun will release her ninth album "The Wonder" at 6 p.m. on July 18. According to her management agency it will be Park's first album since the release of the previous one titled "Parallax" seven years ago. "The Wonder" is a compilation of the singles the diva released last year to mark the 20th anniversary of her debut. It contains songs of various music genres, from urban hip-hop to pop ballads and R&B. It also features famous artists like DJ Primary and Sunwoo Jung-A. All of the songs from Park's new album will be released on the internet on July 18 before it goes on sale at record stores in mid-August.

