NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.07.17 (15:07) 수정 2019.07.17 (16:45) News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Former lawmaker Chung Doo-un was found dead Tuesday afternoon in an apparent suicide. Police decided not to do an autopsy since no hints of foul play were discovered.
The Fair Trade Commission will impose a fine of 7.7 billion won on Green Cross MS and Taechang Industry for price-fixing Red Cross Korea's blood bag bid worth 90 billion won.
The sexual harassment case involving singer Min-woo was sent to the prosecution. The member of idol group Shinhwa is accused of sexually harassing women at a Gangnam club on June 29th.
Starting on July 24th, the fee for cancelling a KTX ticket up to three hours before departure will drop from the current 10% to 5%. Also, weekend tickets can be cancelled within seven days of purchase without paying the minimum cancellation charge of 400 won.
    • 입력 2019.07.17 (15:07)
    • 수정 2019.07.17 (16:45)
    News Today
