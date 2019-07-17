CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.17 (15:13) 수정 2019.07.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is all about your favorite K-POP singers, Kang Daniel and BTS. Former WannaOne member Kang Daniel has unveiled the title and image for his upcoming solo album. His debut as a solo artist draws particular attention and he previously went through a legal dispute with his former agency. Fans are waiting in anticipation to see what his new album has to offer.



[Pkg]



Singer Kang Daniel has unveiled the title and image of his solo debut album slated for release on July 25. The singer's management agency said that the album's title, "Color On Me," represents the singer's aspiration to discover his unique color as a musician. The agency added that Kang personally participated in the album's production. With the album recording and music video now complete, the singer is currently rehearsing for his comeback performance. The choreography for Kang Daniel's new songs was created by world-renowned choreographers who used to work with such legendary artists as Prince and Chris Brown. Meanwhile, BTS has successfully wrapped up its stadium tour in Japan despite that country's ongoing diplomatic row with Korea. The group's four concerts held earlier this month in Osaka and Shizuoka attracted some 210,000 fans. The group has also announced its plan to stage a concert in Seoul. BTS announced on their official website that they will hold the final concert of their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour this October at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium. Launched in August last year, BTS's global tour consisted of 62 concerts that made headlines in various parts of the world. The K-pop sensation will wrap up its hugely successful tour by performing in the city of Seoul in two months' time.

