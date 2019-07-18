CELEBRITY SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Police have requested the National Forensic Service to run a drug test on actor Kang Ji-hwan charged for sexual assault. The actor supposedly exhibited several strange behaviors after the crime and before his arrest.
[Pkg]
Actor Kang Ji-hwan was arrested last week for sexually assaulting female staff members. Now the police made a request to the National Forensic Service to run a drug test on the actor. The victims testified that he exhibited strange behaviors several times after the assault. They said that while they were asking for help inside the room, they heard a song coming from outside where Kang was. It is plausible to think that he either listened to a song or sang it himself. The actor is also known to have personally guided the police officers when they arrived at the scene. Kang initially denied all allegations, claiming that he couldn't remember anything, but then admitted to all charges this week. Police have wrapped up their investigation and sent his case over to the prosecution this morning.
