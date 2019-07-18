CELEBRITY SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE News Today 입력 2019.07.18 (14:58) 수정 2019.07.18 (16:49)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Police have requested the National Forensic Service to run a drug test on actor Kang Ji-hwan charged for sexual assault. The actor supposedly exhibited several strange behaviors after the crime and before his arrest.



[Pkg]



​Actor Kang Ji-hwan was arrested last week for sexually assaulting female staff members. Now the police made a request to the National Forensic Service to run a drug test on the actor. The victims testified that he exhibited strange behaviors several times after the assault. They said that while they were asking for help inside the room, they heard a song coming from outside where Kang was. It is plausible to think that he either listened to a song or sang it himself. The actor is also known to have personally guided the police officers when they arrived at the scene. Kang initially denied all allegations, claiming that he couldn't remember anything, but then admitted to all charges this week. Police have wrapped up their investigation and sent his case over to the prosecution this morning.

CELEBRITY SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

입력 2019.07.18 (14:58) 수정 2019.07.18 (16:49) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Police have requested the National Forensic Service to run a drug test on actor Kang Ji-hwan charged for sexual assault. The actor supposedly exhibited several strange behaviors after the crime and before his arrest.



[Pkg]



​Actor Kang Ji-hwan was arrested last week for sexually assaulting female staff members. Now the police made a request to the National Forensic Service to run a drug test on the actor. The victims testified that he exhibited strange behaviors several times after the assault. They said that while they were asking for help inside the room, they heard a song coming from outside where Kang was. It is plausible to think that he either listened to a song or sang it himself. The actor is also known to have personally guided the police officers when they arrived at the scene. Kang initially denied all allegations, claiming that he couldn't remember anything, but then admitted to all charges this week. Police have wrapped up their investigation and sent his case over to the prosecution this morning.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보