[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea slashed today its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.5 percent. The central bank also lowered its economic growth outlook for this year from the initial 2.5 percent.

The government has unveiled a revised educational curriculum for children aged between three and five years. Taking effect next year, the revision focuses on helping young children develop independence and creativity through plentiful play experiences.

The Korea National Health Insurance Service will tighten procedures for hospitals to confirm personal identities of patients. The move is aimed at discouraging non-subscribers from receiving unfair health insurance coverage using the names and social security numbers of subscribers. The agency vowed to crack down harder on such irregularities in cooperation with the Korean Hospitals' Association.

Police apprehended some 4,800 people engaging in illegal online gambling activities in the first half of this year. The police launched an anti-gambling task force earlier this year.

